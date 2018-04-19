Court stops planned sale of 9mobile - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

Court stops planned sale of 9mobile – Daily Sun
|
Daily Sun
|
Court stops planned sale of 9mobile
Daily Sun
The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has halted the planned sale of embattled telecommunication firm, Etisalat (now 9mobile) following opposition to the move by some aggrieved shareholders. The shareholders – Afdin Ventures Limited and Dirbia …
Court halts planned sale of 9mobile
Court stops sale of 9Mobile over shareholders' $43.3m
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!