 Court stops planned sale of 9mobile - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Court stops planned sale of 9mobile – Daily Sun

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Sun

Court stops planned sale of 9mobile
Daily Sun
The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has halted the planned sale of embattled telecommunication firm, Etisalat (now 9mobile) following opposition to the move by some aggrieved shareholders. The shareholders – Afdin Ventures Limited and Dirbia
Court halts planned sale of 9mobileThe Punch
Court stops sale of 9Mobile over shareholders' $43.3mNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.