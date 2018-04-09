 Court to rule on whether to release Waziri Masubo on bond - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today
Court to rule on whether to release Waziri Masubo on bond – Daily Nation

Daily Nation

Court to rule on whether to release Waziri Masubo on bond
Waziri Benson Masubo is escorted to a Nairobi court, yesterday. Mr Masubo is charged with six counts of conspiracy to defraud the public by registering a Safaricom mobile line in the name of Murang'a woman representative Sabina Chege. He denied the
Wazir Chacha charged with extorting money from MPsKenya Broadcasting Corporation
Sabina Chege warns Chief Justice MaragaHivisasa

