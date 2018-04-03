 Covenant University punishes Students by Shaving Half their Hair — Nigeria Today
Covenant University punishes Students by Shaving Half their Hair

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Students of Covenant University were reportedly punished after school authorities conducted an inspection exercise after their chapel service. Students who relayed the events on social media said their hair was shaved in the middle as a punishment for “keeping hair.” A Twitter user, @1JayMun, said the school management complained the students embarrassed them by not bringing […]

