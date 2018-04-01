 Social media forces CPC to probe Blue Band - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Social media forces CPC to probe Blue Band – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 1, 2018


Social media forces CPC to probe Blue Band
Following a viral video that patrayed Blue Band as unsafe, the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) says it has opened an inquiry into aspects of Blue Band products. Margarine It stated that the inquiry would determine product safety and clarify some
