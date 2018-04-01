CPC To Probe Blue Band Over Viral Video Of Products — Nigeria Today

CPC To Probe Blue Band Over Viral Video Of Products
Following a viral video that portrayed Blue Band as unsafe, the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) says it has opened an inquiry into aspects of Blue Band products. It stated that the inquiry would determine product safety and clarify some aspects of the manufacturer’s statements on Blue Band “Spread for Bread”. The CPC Director General, Mr […]
The post CPC To Probe Blue Band Over Viral Video Of Products appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
