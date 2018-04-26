CPP kick against pushing back MMDCEs election - Ghana News Agency — Nigeria Today

CPP kick against pushing back MMDCEs election – Ghana News Agency
|
Ghana News Agency
|
CPP kick against pushing back MMDCEs election
Ghana News Agency
Accra, April 26, GNA – The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has kicked against the decision by the government to push back the election of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to 2021. Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle, its …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!