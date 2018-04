'Cracking the Code of Possibilities in Business' - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

‘Cracking the Code of Possibilities in Business’ – THISDAY Newspapers



THISDAY Newspapers 'Cracking the Code of Possibilities in Business'

THISDAY Newspapers

Mr. Taiwo Fajola, author of æCracking The Code of Possibilities in BusinessÆ, his wife, Deborah (middle) and guests cutting the cake. Sunday Ehigiator. Taiwo Fajola, a visionary entrepreneur, and business training consultant-HSL Consulting, in a bid …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest