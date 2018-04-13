Crazed Dad Murders Daughter He Conceived Child With, Child And Adopted Father — Nigeria Today

Crazed Dad Murders Daughter He Conceived Child With, Child And Adopted Father

A man, Steven Pladl, 43, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his car in New York on Thursday morning. He is the main suspect in a rather troubling story: Pladl has been accused of killing his daughter whom he had a child with, the child itself and the girl’s adopted father. The twisted […]

The post Crazed Dad Murders Daughter He Conceived Child With, Child And Adopted Father appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

