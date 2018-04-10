Credible poll best APC can give Nigerians in 2019 – PDP — Nigeria Today

Credible poll best APC can give Nigerians in 2019 – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the best that the All Progressives Congress (APC) can give to Nigerians in 2019 is to conduct one-man one-vote general elections.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, said this when he received the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Bernhard Schlagheck, who paid a courtesy call on the party’s national leadership on Tuesday in Abuja.

Secondus attributed lack of free and fair elections as one of the major causes of crisis in Africa.

“When citizens are deprived of their right to vote that will generate crisis that might be difficult to control.

“Nigeria is an important country in the continent of Africa.

“The best we can give to our people is election that will be transparent, election that will be credible, election that both local and international community will welcome.

“So, we urge the governing APC that the best they can give this country is to offer one man, one vote.

Secondus said that Ekiti governorship election scheduled for July would be a test for the APC administration.

Secondus urged the international community to prevail on the APC administration to ensure free and fair elections.

Secondus, however, said that the PDP had embarked on two major platforms; namely generation next and rescue mission, to protect the party ahead of 2019 general elections.

He explained that generation next was to ensuring mentoring for the youths, while the rescue mission aimed at salvaging the country.

Speaking earlier, Schlagheck, said he was in PDP as part of a tour of all political parties in Nigeria ahead of the 2019 polls.

The ambassador added that his report would be sent to his country, Germany. (NAN)

