 Crisis rocks Ekiti delegates’ congress of PDP — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Crisis rocks Ekiti delegates’ congress of PDP

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

By Ariwodola Idowu Crisis on Saturday rocked the delegates’ congress of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti leading to an attack on a former Chairman of Ikere Local Gvernment, Mr. Mr Banji Aluko. Aluko was beaten up by persons suspected to be political thugs over allegation that he was working against ‘Ikere Agenda’, fashioned […]

The post Crisis rocks Ekiti delegates’ congress of PDP appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.