CRISPR could one day help conservationists save our ocean’s coral — Nigeria Today

CRISPR could one day help conservationists save our ocean’s coral

In a recent study, scientists demonstrated for the first time that the groundbreaking gene-editing tool CRISPR-Cas9 can be successfully used on coral. The breakthrough suggests CRISPR could offer a boost for conservationists.

