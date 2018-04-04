Cristiano Ronaldo bicycle kick goal helps Real Madrid down Juventus in Champions League - ABC Online — Nigeria Today

Cristiano Ronaldo bicycle kick goal helps Real Madrid down Juventus in Champions League – ABC Online
Cristiano Ronaldo bicycle kick goal helps Real Madrid down Juventus in Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 119 Champions League goals in his storied career, and his bicycle kick in a 3-0 win over Juventus is being lauded as one of his best. The Juventus stadium broke into applause and Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, once a …
