 Cristiano Ronaldo bicycle kick goal helps Real Madrid down Juventus in Champions League - ABC Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Cristiano Ronaldo bicycle kick goal helps Real Madrid down Juventus in Champions League – ABC Online

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


ABC Online

Cristiano Ronaldo bicycle kick goal helps Real Madrid down Juventus in Champions League
ABC Online
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 119 Champions League goals in his storied career, and his bicycle kick in a 3-0 win over Juventus is being lauded as one of his best. The Juventus stadium broke into applause and Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, once a
5 crucial points to know in tonight's Champions League gamesPulse Nigeria
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo overhead kick stunnerDaily Star
Real Madrid news LIVE updates: Cristiano Ronaldo goal; see Champions League overhead kickExpress.co.uk
Black & White & Read All Over –Independent.ie –SkySports –Eurosport.com AU
all 140 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.