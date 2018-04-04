Cristiano Ronaldo Is Different From Everyone Else- Zinedine Zidane — Nigeria Today

Cristiano Ronaldo Is Different From Everyone Else- Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has hailed his side’s “great performance” in their 3-0 win over Juventus

Zinedine Zidane also paid tribute to the “different” class of his striker, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a majestic bicycle kick from 12 yards out which left Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon motionless.

“It’s not easy to put three goals past Juve on their own field,” Real boss Zidane – a former Bianconeri star – is quoted by BBC Sport as saying.

“We put in a great performance, but Juve also did very well, put us under pressure and had the chances to score goals, but we were more clinical. Of course Juventus aren’t happy with the result tonight, but I will always have Juve in my heart.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is different. He’s a different player to everyone else and he always has this desire to do something extraordinary in the Champions League, he never rests on his laurels. His overhead kick was remarkable, yet he missed two much easier chances. That’s football.”

