 Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid contract to be improved, says Guillem Balague - SkySports — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid contract to be improved, says Guillem Balague – SkySports

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


SkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid contract to be improved, says Guillem Balague
SkySports
Andres Iniesta starts his goodbyes, rumours spur Barcelona on, and Cristiano Ronaldo gets what he wants – almost. Plus, there's deserved praise for Real Betis, and an explanation of Malaga's decline in recent years. Guillem Balague brings you the
Man Utd leapfrog Barcelona in race for Antoine Griezmann after Lionel Messi veto – bookiesDaily Star
Messi zooms past Ronaldo as top earnerSport24
Lionel Messi makes €25000 a minutegulfnews.com
Metro –The Daily Star –Daily Sabah –Express.co.uk
all 15 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.