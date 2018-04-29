 Critics distorting Buhari’s achievements, says FG — Nigeria Today
Critics distorting Buhari’s achievements, says FG

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in United States | 0 comments

The Federal Government has slammed critics of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for distorting facts and whittling the achievements of the administration. Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed made the remarks when he spoke with newsmen in New York after a tour of major media houses and think-tank in the U.S.

