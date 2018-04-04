Cross River speaker speaks on ‘plan’ to impeach Gov Ayade — Nigeria Today

Cross River speaker speaks on ‘plan’ to impeach Gov Ayade
Speaker, Cross River House of Assembly, John Gaul-Lebo, says reports that the house has resolved to impeach Governor Ben Ayade over his recent trip abroad is fake. Gaul-Lebo advised Nigerians to ignore the claims. “What I read on social media is that the governor had travelled out of the country and that it is an […]
