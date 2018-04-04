Cross River University Of Technology 1st Semester Examination Date Announced 2017/2018. — Nigeria Today

Cross River University Of Technology 1st Semester Examination Date Announced 2017/2018.
Cross River University Of Technology 1st Semester Examination Date Announced 2017/2018. The Cross River University Of Technology 1st Semester Examination Date for the 2017/2018 academic session has been announced. The Cross River University Of Technology wishes to inform Staff and Students that the management has approved the dates for the first semester, 2017/2018 academic session and …
The post Cross River University Of Technology 1st Semester Examination Date Announced 2017/2018. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!