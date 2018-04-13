Crude oil ownership divides senators — Nigeria Today

Crude oil ownership divides senators

Ownership of crude oil found along the River Niger basin yesterday reverberated in the Senate,

as three senators from the three contending states of Enugu, Kogi and Anambra lay claim to it.

The three senators – Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu North), Andy Uba (Anambra South) and Dino

Melaye (Kogi West) had disagreed on the ownership on the floor of the Senate.

Senator Utazi had raised a Point of Order 42 bordering on personal explanation.

According to him, the statement credited to someone that the contending oil in question had

been ceded to Anambra State and now an oil producing state is false, and has caused confusion

among the three contending states.

Adding that the statement had also jeopadised all the work they had done to settle the matter

as committee, Utaz cnoted that ownership of an oil company doesn't make one an oil

producing state.

He asked the Senate to intervene in the matter before it generates further.

On this note, Senator Uba interjected and disagreed with him, saying he should be guided.

For his part, Senator Dino Malaye said that the oil belonged to his state, Kogi.

Senate President Bukola Saraki ruled that the matter be referred to Committee on Petroleum

(Downstream).

It would be recalled that the said oil had been in contention for over five years and currently

before the National Boundary Commission.

