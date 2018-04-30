 CRUTECH Students Who Seek Admission For 4years Dies 2 Weeks After Matric. — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

CRUTECH Students Who Seek Admission For 4years Dies 2 Weeks After Matric.

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

CRUTECH Students Who Seek Admission For 4years Dies 2 Weeks After Matric. What a tragedy!!! A 21-year old who has seemed admission for four year dies two weeks after matriculation. Eke Ukam Ogholo a 21 years old 100 level Microbiology students of Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH), was on Wednesday, roasted to death while …

The post CRUTECH Students Who Seek Admission For 4years Dies 2 Weeks After Matric. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.