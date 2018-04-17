Crypto Conference for Women to Be Held in Moscow — Nigeria Today

Crypto Conference for Women to Be Held in Moscow

A conference dedicated to raising awareness among women about cryptocurrencies is scheduled to take place in the Russian capital this month. The speakers at the event, also women, will share practical information on cryptos, blockchain technologies, and investment opportunities. The event will be live-streamed in 74 countries.

Women Advising Women

The “Crypto Conference for Women” will be held on April 28-29, at the Zolotoe Koltso hotel in Moscow, where experts and entrepreneurs will tell participants what cryptocurrency is and how it works. 24 female speakers will share advice on how to start with an initial investment and recommendations on storage options. The latest developments in the crypto world will be presented to the audience, along with other useful information.

An advanced course has been prepared for attendants with prior experience in blockchain technologies, Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), or other crypto-related projects. Its program is tailored to increase their knowledge to a more professional level. Anastasia Pilipchuk, founder of the Crypto Lady Association and organizer of the event, told Bitnovosti:

Women can earn through cryptocurrencies much easier than it looks at first sight. Cryptocurrency is simply made for women.

The guest lecturers intend to discuss the crypto perspectives in Russia for the next two years. They will be largely determined by the legislation currently under review in Russia’s parliament. Two draft laws have been introduced in the State Duma. One of the bills, “On Digital Financial Assets”, is expected to legalize ICOs and cryptocurrency mining in the country. The second one is supposed to regulate the use of cryptocurrencies in payments, and also amend the civil code to protect investors’ interests and rights.

Only 7% of Russian Crypto Users are Women

In Russia, cryptocurrencies like bitcoin have enjoyed increasing popularity over recent months and years. According to the Russian Association of Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain (RACIB), ICOs with Russian participation account for 10% of the global market. Token sales conducted by Russian projects have attracted $310 million dollars in 2017, according to a report released in January.

More and more Russians use cryptocurrencies and according to a new survey, 12% of them admit that cryptos are their main source of income. The study, however, also indicated that Russian women are not equally involved in the crypto economy – only 7% of the respondents who use cryptocurrencies are women. Even the group of the underage users is bigger – 10%.

The leading Russian female experts hope to change the status-quo with their participation in the crypto conference. Among them are Elina Sidorenko, head of the Duma’s interdepartmental working group tasked with assessing cryptocurrencies, and Nadejda Surova, member of the parliamentary expert council on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.

More than 20 other representatives of the crypto sector and entrepreneurs have been invited to share their experience. The conference will be live-streamed in 74 countries around the world, the organizers said. Everyone is welcome to join the event, even men.

