Crypto Data Startup BitKan Raises $10 Million in New Funding — Nigeria Today

Crypto Data Startup BitKan Raises $10 Million in New Funding
After closing its OTC trading service, Chinese bitcoin startup BitKan is looking to expand its business with $10 million in a Series B round.
