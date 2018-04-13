 Cryptojacking is the new ransomware. Is that a good thing? — Nigeria Today
Cryptojacking is the new ransomware. Is that a good thing?

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, Technology | 0 comments

Cryptominers are now one of the most common types of malware, beating out long standing malicious software like ransomware. But is this new type of threat here to stay? We spoke to security experts to find out.

