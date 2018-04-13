CSKA Moscow vs Arsenal : How Arsenal survived Europa League - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

CSKA Moscow vs Arsenal : How Arsenal survived Europa League – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
CSKA Moscow vs Arsenal : How Arsenal survived Europa League
Vanguard
CSKA Moscow vs Arsenal : Arsenal survived a scare as they progressed to the last four of the Europa League on Thursday after coming back to draw 2-2 with CSKA Moscow in Russia in their quarter-final second leg. SKA Moscow vs Arsenal. Arsenal's Welsh …
Lazio 'crumbled' – Lulic slams side after dramatic Europa League exit
Arsenal and Atletico Madrid escape to advance to Europa League semis
Arsenal, Atlético survive scare to advance; Lazio eliminated
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!