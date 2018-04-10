 Cuba Advocates at UNESCO for a Peace World - Radio Cadena Agramonte — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Cuba Advocates at UNESCO for a Peace World – Radio Cadena Agramonte

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Radio Cadena Agramonte

Cuba Advocates at UNESCO for a Peace World
Radio Cadena Agramonte
Paris, Apr 10.- Cuba has advocated today at UNESCO for dismissing forever war, threat and force in the planet, and stressed UN potentialities to strengthen a peace world. Cuban representative at the Executive Council, Oscar Leon, said this statement
UNESCO Director: We Will Play Role in Defining Saudi HeritageAsharq Al-awsat English
First Glasgow UNESCO City of Music Artist in Residence appointedEvening Times
Claudia Uribe is the new director of the UNESCO Regional Bureau for Education in Latin America and the CaribbeanSt. Lucia News Online
THISDAY Newspapers –Egypttoday –MENAFN.COM
all 12 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.