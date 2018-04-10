Cuba Advocates at UNESCO for a Peace World - Radio Cadena Agramonte — Nigeria Today

Cuba Advocates at UNESCO for a Peace World – Radio Cadena Agramonte
Radio Cadena Agramonte
Cuba Advocates at UNESCO for a Peace World
Paris, Apr 10.- Cuba has advocated today at UNESCO for dismissing forever war, threat and force in the planet, and stressed UN potentialities to strengthen a peace world. Cuban representative at the Executive Council, Oscar Leon, said this statement …
