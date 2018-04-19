 Cuba Marks End Of Castro's Era, Diaz-Canel Emerges President - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Cuba Marks End Of Castro's Era, Diaz-Canel Emerges President
Cuba marked the end of an era Thursday as Miguel Diaz-Canel was formally elected as the country's new president, succeeding Raul Castro and becoming the first non-Castro to lead the island in six decades. The silver-haired Diaz-Canel — a top Communist
