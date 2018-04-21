Cult classic ‘Night Trap’ is coming to Nintendo Switch this summer — Nigeria Today

Cult classic ‘Night Trap’ is coming to Nintendo Switch this summer

Despite the company’s insistence that a game so shocking and violent would never appear on any Nintendo console, the 25th anniversary edition of Night Trap will be available for the Switch later this year.

The post Cult classic ‘Night Trap’ is coming to Nintendo Switch this summer appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

