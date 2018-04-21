Cult classic ‘Night Trap’ is coming to Nintendo Switch this summer — Nigeria Today

Cult classic ‘Night Trap’ is coming to Nintendo Switch this summer
Despite the company’s insistence that a game so shocking and violent would never appear on any Nintendo console, the 25th anniversary edition of Night Trap will be available for the Switch later this year.
The post Cult classic ‘Night Trap’ is coming to Nintendo Switch this summer appeared first on Digital Trends.
