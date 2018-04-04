 Cultists kill 26-yr-old man in Delta - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Cultists kill 26-yr-old man in Delta – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Cultists kill 26-yr-old man in Delta
Vanguard
OLEH—SUSPECTED cultists reportedly killed one Mr. Oyenka Oyende at Ndemili community, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State, yesterday morning, just as the police also killed a suspected armed robber in Sapele Local Government Area of the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.