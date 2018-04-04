Cultists kill 26-yr-old man in Delta - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Cultists kill 26-yr-old man in Delta – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Cultists kill 26-yr-old man in Delta
Vanguard
OLEH—SUSPECTED cultists reportedly killed one Mr. Oyenka Oyende at Ndemili community, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State, yesterday morning, just as the police also killed a suspected armed robber in Sapele Local Government Area of the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!