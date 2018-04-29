 Cultural Neglect Accounts For Moral Decadence –Aregbe - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Cultural Neglect Accounts For Moral Decadence –Aregbe – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Cultural Neglect Accounts For Moral Decadence –Aregbe
Independent Newspapers Limited
Idris Aregbe, popularly known as Sisi-Oge, convener of the hair braiding festival has said that today's high moral decadence in Nigeria and across Africa is as a result of cultural neglect. He gave the charge while speaking at the hair braiding
Nobel Carpets debuts as Chidera wins braiding contestVanguard

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.