Curbing Sabotage-related Oil Spills in N'Delta - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Curbing Sabotage-related Oil Spills in N’Delta – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Curbing Sabotage-related Oil Spills in N'Delta
THISDAY Newspapers
The issue of oil spills in the Niger Delta has been a major concern to the oil communities, operating companies, various tiers of government and international stakeholders. The environmental pollution of the region came to unprecedented international …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!