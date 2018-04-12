 Customs earns N76.7bn in Q1 at Tin Can port - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Customs earns N76.7bn in Q1 at Tin Can port – Vanguard

Customs earns N76.7bn in Q1 at Tin Can port
TIN Can Island Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service yesterday, said it generated N76.78 billion between January and March, 2018. According to the Customs Area Controller, Mohammed Musa, the figure is N14.9 billion higher than the N61.83 billion
