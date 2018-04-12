Customs earns N76.7bn in Q1 at Tin Can port - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Customs earns N76.7bn in Q1 at Tin Can port – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Customs earns N76.7bn in Q1 at Tin Can port
Vanguard
TIN Can Island Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service yesterday, said it generated N76.78 billion between January and March, 2018. According to the Customs Area Controller, Mohammed Musa, the figure is N14.9 billion higher than the N61.83 billion …
Customs net N1.63bn from smugglers, duty evaders
Nigerian Customs Generated N76.78 Billion Revenue in Q1
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!