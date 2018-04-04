Customs gets additional uniform for officers — Nigeria Today

Customs gets additional uniform for officers

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has approved additional set of uniform for its officers and men to give them options of uniforms depending on the weather and assignment to be executed.

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), retired Col. Hameed Ali, said in a statement that the uniform had a white top, the usual ash-coloured trouser and a tie to match.

According to the statement signed by NCS spokesman, Joseph Attah, officers and men working in offices and airport would find the new uniform easy and more comfortable to wear on duty, especially during hot weather

“For the avoidance of doubt, this is not a change of uniform but an addition to give officers and men variety of official wears.

“The white top which can either be long or short sleeve is part of the ongoing reforms aimed at giving officers additional outlook that befits a Service operating on high integrity standard,” Attah said.

He said while the CGC was giving a nod for the official use of the new uniform, he expressed the hope that it would help shore up the image of the service.

Attah said the uniform was officially presented to the public by the Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs in charge of Tariff and Trade, Talatu Mairo, and himself. (NAN)

