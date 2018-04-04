 Customs gets more uniforms for officers — Nigeria Today
Customs gets more uniforms for officers

Posted on Apr 4, 2018

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has approved additional set of uniform for its officers and men to give them options of uniforms depending on the weather and assignment to be executed. The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), retired Col. Hameed Ali, said in a statement that the uniform had a white top, the usual ash-coloured trouser and a tie to match.

