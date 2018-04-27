Customs takes anti-smuggling war to neighbouring ports - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Customs takes anti-smuggling war to neighbouring ports – Vanguard
Customs takes anti-smuggling war to neighbouring ports
Vanguard
By Godwin Oritse. THE Seme border Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has taken its anti-smuggling war to ports of neighbouring countries with a view to nipping the menace of smuggling in the bud. In a statement by the Command's public …
Confronting Smuggling Along Seme Border
