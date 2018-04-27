Customs takes anti-smuggling war to neighbouring ports — Nigeria Today

Customs takes anti-smuggling war to neighbouring ports

By Godwin Oritse

THE Seme border Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has taken its anti-smuggling war to ports of neighbouring countries with a view to nipping the menace of smuggling in the bud.

In a statement by the Command’s public relations officer, Mr. Taupyen Selchang, Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Mohammed Aliyu, said that the Command has also commenced moves in gathering classified intelligence on the berthing of some consignments in the neighbouring countries that are prohibited and restricted in Nigeria, and targeting Nigeria as final destination.

He said, “Our strategies to work on such information are only disclosed when the information are effectively treated. The command therefore remains resolute in the enforcement of the Federal government policies across the frontier.

“The surveillance by the Command for the year has led to the arrest of over 32,000 bags of smuggled rice with a duty paid value of over ¦ 530 million. This attest to the command’s uncompromising stand of working in conformity with the current reforms of the CGC.

“As a revenue generating institution of the Federal government, the border command apart from enforcing government fiscal policies has generated ¦ 1.6 billion into the Federal government coffers, which represent 78 percent of the monthly revenue target allocated to the command from January to March.

“The command has also made a total of 270 seizures with a duty paid value of ¦ 235 million for the same period under review.’’

