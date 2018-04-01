Cutting of Sakina Kamwendo's radio show amounts to media censorship: Sanef - SowetanLIVE Sunday World — Nigeria Today

Cutting of Sakina Kamwendo’s radio show amounts to media censorship: Sanef – SowetanLIVE Sunday World
|
SowetanLIVE Sunday World
|
Cutting of Sakina Kamwendo's radio show amounts to media censorship: Sanef
SowetanLIVE Sunday World
FILE PICTURE: Sakina Kamwendo at the 5th annual MTN Radio Awards held at Sandton Convention Centre on 12th of April 2014. Image: Tshepo Kekana/Sunday World. The cutting of veteran talk show host Sakina Kamwendo's radio show was nothing short of media …
SABC clears the air on Sakina Kamwendo incident
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!