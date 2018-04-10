CWG 2018, Day 6 LIVE: Heena Sidhu shoots Gold, boxers impress - International Business Times, India Edition — Nigeria Today

CWG 2018, Day 6 LIVE: Heena Sidhu shoots Gold, boxers impress – International Business Times, India Edition
International Business Times, India Edition
CWG 2018, Day 6 LIVE: Heena Sidhu shoots Gold, boxers impress
India is currently third on the medal table, behind Australia and England, with 11 gold medals. Check out the results and live updates from Gold Coast here. By : Akshay Ramesh. Apr 10, 2018 08:59 IST. CWG 2018: Shooters bag gold, bronze for India Close …
Commonwealth Games 2018: Chain Singh and Gagan Narang to open the Indian challenge on Day 6
Aussie shooter Daly smashes qualifying
