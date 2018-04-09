CWG 2018: Men's team emulates women's in winning table tennis gold - Times of India — Nigeria Today

CWG 2018: Men’s team emulates women’s in winning table tennis gold – Times of India
NEW DELHI: A day after the Indian women's table tennis team delivered India its first gold medal at any Commonwealth Games, the men's contingent repeated the success with a 3-0 win over Nigeria at Gold Coast, Australia. Live Blog: CWG 2018, Day 5 …
