CWG: Amusan Wins Gold As Team Nigeria’s Medal Tally Rises To 18 — Nigeria Today

CWG: Amusan Wins Gold As Team Nigeria’s Medal Tally Rises To 18

Day eight of the ongoing 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Australia has seen Team Nigeria extend to 18 the overall medal tally after Tobi Amusan struck gold in the women’s 100m hurdles, clocking 12.68 Seconds. This increased Nigeria’s medal haul to eight gold, five silver and five bronze medals. Nigeria is now 8th on […]

