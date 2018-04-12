CWG: PMB Splashes Victorious Athletes With Dollars — Nigeria Today

CWG: PMB Splashes Victorious Athletes With Dollars
President Muhammadu Buhari through the Ministry of Youth and Sports yesterday made good is promise to reward athletes who excel at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. In a brief presentation ceremony in Gold Coast, yesterday, athletes who won gold medals includingPara Powerlifters Ibrahim Abdulazeez, Rowland Ezurike, Ndidi Nwosu and Esther Oyema received N1.8m […]
