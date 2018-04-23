Cybersecurity is the target of Udacity’s next nanodegree — Nigeria Today

Cybersecurity is the target of Udacity’s next nanodegree
Udacity is prepping its first-ever nanodegree program in cybersecurity. The e-learning company wants the course to play a serious role in the fight against the growing threat of online attacks against companies and organizations.
The post Cybersecurity is the target of Udacity's next nanodegree appeared first on Digital Trends.
