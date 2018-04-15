 DA clarifies appointment of Mazzone as second deputy chairperson - News24 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

DA clarifies appointment of Mazzone as second deputy chairperson – News24

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

DA clarifies appointment of Mazzone as second deputy chairperson
News24
The DA dismissed a report that Natasha Mazzone assumed the role as the second deputy chairperson of the party's federal council without an election. The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that Mazzone was allegedly appointed to the position without an
Natasha Mazzone elected not appointed – James SelfePoliticsweb
DA clears up confusion around Natasha MazzoneIndependent Online
DA rejects news report that federal council deputy chair was 'appointed' and not 'elected'Citizen
eNCA
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.