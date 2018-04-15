DA clarifies appointment of Mazzone as second deputy chairperson - News24 — Nigeria Today

DA clarifies appointment of Mazzone as second deputy chairperson – News24
DA clarifies appointment of Mazzone as second deputy chairperson
The DA dismissed a report that Natasha Mazzone assumed the role as the second deputy chairperson of the party's federal council without an election. The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that Mazzone was allegedly appointed to the position without an …
