 DA Federal Council meets ahead of party congress - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

DA Federal Council meets ahead of party congress – Eyewitness News

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

DA Federal Council meets ahead of party congress
Eyewitness News
Thousands of party delegates are expected to descend on the Pretoria showgrounds to deliberate on a number of policy proposals. Democratic Alliance Ancillary Bodies, DA Youth and DA Women's Network are convening for its Federal Congress in Tshwane
The DA's memory holePoliticsweb
Road to DA Federal Congress: Athol Trollip and Solly Msimanga to go head-to-headDaily Maverick
WATCH: DA federal congress: 6 issues expected to take centre stageNews24
Citizen
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.