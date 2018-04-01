 Dad subtly photobombs daughter's engagement shoot – but gets caught out - Mirror.co.uk — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Dad subtly photobombs daughter’s engagement shoot – but gets caught out – Mirror.co.uk

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Mirror.co.uk

Dad subtly photobombs daughter's engagement shoot – but gets caught out
Mirror.co.uk
But Allison's dad had other ideas. He stood behind the couple with a sign that read, 'SAY NO!' She said yes. Read More. Royal baby will have one very impressive title – but will still be born a commoner. He was way back on a hill, and barely visible in

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.