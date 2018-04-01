Missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague's father accepts son is dead - The Scotsman — Nigeria Today

Missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague’s father accepts son is dead – The Scotsman
|
The Scotsman
|
Missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague's father accepts son is dead
The Scotsman
The father of missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague has told of his heartache at not being able to lay his son to rest. Martin McKeague, 49, from Cupar in Fife, hopes a private memorial service to “say goodbye” in his home town will help him gain some …
Family in fundraising vow after Shrewsbury father-of-four dies
Birthday, Easter wishes granted as a San Jose family prepares for a father to come home
Valley Voices: Father and son celebrate milestones
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!