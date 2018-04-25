Daily Roundup: All The Latest Football News Content Across Europe — Nigeria Today

Daily Roundup: All The Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Spain

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde could leave the club despite his domestic double-winning season. His side are unbeaten in the league and the manager has the backing of the players, but there was disappointment at board level with the manner in which the Catalan club exited the Champions League against Roma. (Diario AS)

Inter Milan are targeting Villarreal attacking midfielder Roberto Soriano. The 27-year-old has appeared mainly from the bench this season, so the Spanish club could be open to selling. (Diario AS)

Italy

Roma president James Pallotta says the club have “no interest in selling” their Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, but confirmed interest from their Champions League opponents Liverpool. However, he says that the final decision will lie with the coach, and sporting director Monchi, should a big offer come in, as the club are still “having difficulties with financial fair play”. (Sky Italia)

hakhtar’s Brazilian forward Bernard has been linked with Arsenal, but reports in Italy suggest AC Milan are leading the race to sign the 25-year-old whose contract expires in two months. (Premium Sport)

Sporting’s highly rated defensive midfielder William Carvalho has long been linked with a move away from the Portuguese club, and Inter Milan are now favourites to secure his signature. (Corriere dello Sport)

Germany

Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann has dismissed rumours linking him with a move to England, and Arsenal or Chelsea in particular. The German was widely tipped to replace Jupp Heynckes at Bayern Munich, but with Niko Kovac getting the job in Bavaria, he may be tempted to look elsewhere. (Sky Germany)

onas Hector has disappointed the clubs across Europe who were chasing his signature by signing a new contract with relegation-bound FC Koln. The 27-year-old German international left back has signed a new deal until 2023 in a show of loyalty to the club as they embark on a season in the second tier. (FC Koln)

France

Juventus left-back Alex Sandro heads a list of targets in the position for Paris Saint-Germain. After the retirement of Maxwell last season, the club have been looking to strengthen this area of their squad, and would be willing to pay the rumoured £39m asking price. (Le 10 Sport)

Portugal

Porto wideman Ricardo Pereira is set to join Leicester City and link up with Claude Puel, having worked with the Frenchman at former club Nice. (A Bola)

The post Daily Roundup: All The Latest Football News Content Across Europe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

