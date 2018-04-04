Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe — Nigeria Today

Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Italy

Gianluigi Donnarumma will not stay at AC Milan past this season. The 19-year-old goalkeeper has decided it is best for his career to leave. (Tuttosport)

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has questioned Massimiliano Allegri’s tactics in Tuesday’s 3-0 Champions League loss to Real Madrid, saying: “Allegri? He’s been praised many times for his decisions, but he could have changed something from last year’s final.” (Sky Italia)

Italy interim head coach Luigi Di Biagio has defended his decision not to pick Mario Balotelli for the last international break. The Nice striker was furious, claiming his form deserved a call-up.

Di Biagio said: “I know all of Mario’s goals, having watched 15 games in their entirety with him on the pitch this season. He is playing well, but I made 360-degree assessments. A player must be assessed for their performances and what they do on the pitch. Knowing him well enough, I preferred to give others priority.” (Premium Sport)

France

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel is the man Paris Saint-Germain have chosen to replace Unai Emery in the summer. (Le Parisien)

Spain

Nicolas Otamendi has hailed his Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. He said: “He’s a very demanding coach, which we found difficult in the first year because we were coming into his methods on the back of a different style, and we found it hard to get used to his playing methods.

“This season, there was a big difference from the start and we stayed at the same level, which helped us find the style of play he was asking for. He’s a coach that pushes you in every training session and every game. He doesn’t let you relax and for me he is the best manager in the world.” (Marca)

Valencia have renewed winger Ferran Torres’ contract with a €100m (£87m) release clause to try and cool Real Madrid’s interest in him. (AS)

Porto right-back Diogo Dalot is a Valencia transfer target. The 19-year-old’s contract runs out in 2019 and despite talks, a new deal is yet to be signed. (Super Deporte)

Eibar have offered manager Jose Luis Mendilibar a contract that would make him the highest-paid employee at the club as they try to convince him to stay. (Marca)

Despite being in great form recently, Antonio Adan could leave Real Betis in the summer. The goalkeeper’s contract expires in 2019 and the club are yet to offer him a new deal. They would be looking to sell and get some money for him rather than let him leave for free in a year’s time. (AS)

Portugal

Anderson Talisca, the Benfica midfielder currently on loan at Besiktas, is wanted by Valencia. The Turkish club have an option in his loan deal to buy him permanently for €21m (£18m). They’re expected to do that, before selling him on for a profit. He has also been the subject of Milan, Marseille, Roma, Everton and Liverpool transfer talk. (Record)

Following Oscar Garcia’s resignation at Olympiacos, the Greek club have targeted Vitoria S.C boss Pedro Martins as their next manager. (A Bola)

Germany

Franck Ribery wants to sign a new deal at Bayern Munich, with his contract running out in the summer. If no offer is forthcoming though, he could move to China or Qatar, with clubs in both of those countries interested in the 34-year-old Frenchman. (Sport Bild)

The Bayern Munich board want to extend CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge’s contract beyond its current expiry date in 2019. (Sport Bild)

