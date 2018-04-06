Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe — Nigeria Today

Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

France

Liverpool are favourites to sign Monaco teenager Christian Koffi when his contract expires this summer. The 17-year-old winger has been on the radar of many European clubs, but the player described as “similar to Sadio Mane,” looks set to join the Merseyside club. (L’Equipe)

Montreal Impact coach Remi Garde is interested in signing Hatem Ben Arfa when the player’s contract expires this summer. The 31-year-old has confirmed that he will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, which has alerted compatriot Garde who moved to MLS at the end of last year. “We know each other very well,” said Garde. “If Hatem is coming to MLS, he is welcome here.” (L’Equipe)

Italy

Sami Khedira has denied that he spoke to a Sports Illustrated “source” about the arrival at Juventus of Emre Can. The American outlet claimed that the German midfielder confirmed that his compatriot would arrive in Turin, but the player himself has moved to deny the rumour. “A Sports Illustrated source heard me confirm Emre Can is coming to Juventus this summer,” he said. “Only one possible explanation: I have a secret twin brother. I don’t know what Emre will do next season.” (Various)

Napoli continue to look for a long term replacement for their 35-year-old goalkeeper Pepe Reina, and the latest name to be linked with the club is Bayer Leverkusen stopper Bernd Leno. Napoli’s director of football, Cristiano Giuntoli, has had his team of scouts working on the goalkeeper issue, and have identified Leno as an ideal replacement. (Corriere dello Sport)

The Serie A title challengers are also in the running to sign Frank Fabra, Boca Juniors’ Colombian left-back. The 27-year-old is also an Everton transfer target as they look for backup to Leighton Baines, but they now face competition from Maurizio Sarri’s side for the player who has a €15m (£13.1m) release clause. (Corriere dello Sport)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, whose contract expires in 2019, is interesting Manchester United as well as Juventus. The Greek defender could be looking for one more move rather than sign a new deal which is on the table at his current club, and Jose Mourinho would rather sign him this summer than wait until 2019. (Kicker)

Galatasaray have shown interest in former Manchester United attacking midfielder Shinji Kagawa. The 29-year-old Japan international had been linked with a return to the Premier League, but the Turkish club are the latest side to show interest ahead of the summer transfer window. (Bild)

Spain

Basque TV station ETB have reported that Real Sociedad midfielder Sergio Canales will join Real Betis at the end of the season. The 27-year-old has made the most assists in the Europa League this season, with six, and looks set to move south to ply his trade in Seville next season. (ETB)

Real Madrid would have to transfer list Gareth Bale in order for him to leave the club. The Welshman is believed to want to stay in the Spanish capital regardless of stories that he is no longer an important player after spending recent Champions League games on the bench. (AS)

