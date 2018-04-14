Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe — Nigeria Today

Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Italy

Linked with a move back to Liverpool, Spanish winger Suso may have another option this summer as both Milan and Napoli are considering a deal which would see the 24-year-old move to the south of Italy and Jose Callejon leaving Napoli to join Milan in his place. The former Real Madrid man has a £17m (€20m) release clause, with the Anfield target’s at £35m (€40m). (Tuttosport)

There are continued reports suggesting Maurizio Sarri will leave Napoli in the summer, with his most likely destination to be Stamford Bridge. He is under contract with the Italian side until 2020, but there is a release clause which an overseas club could activate. (Corriere dello Sport)

Matteo Darmain has signalled he is ready to leave Manchester United this summer and join Juventus. With only five Premier League appearances this season, and his contract up in 2019, all that remains is for the Serie A league leaders to agree terms with the English club. (Tuttosport)

Spain

Barcelona are not willing to match the wage demands of Manchester United transfer target Samuel Umtiti. The France centre-back has a £52m (€60m) release clause and wants to be rewarded with a deal which takes him up with the higher earners at the Nou Camp. Their exit from the Champions League has thrown doubt over his worth and is has been suggested they could sell to the English side and buy a replacement for half what they’d make. (Mundo Deportivo)

Athletic Bilbao want former Celta Vigo and Sevilla coach, Eduardo Berizzo as their new manager in the summer. The Argentine coach has already travelled from Chile to Spain for talks and it has been confirmed the Basque side has put a two-year-deal on the table. However, the former centre-back only wants to sign for 12 months. (Marca)

Sold to Frankfurt for £877,000 (€1m) in the summer, after interest from Bayern Munich, Real Madrid will trigger a £3m (€4m) buy-back clause for Spain midfielder Omar Mascarell. Injuries have meant he has only played five times in the Bundesliga, but Zinedine Zidane is keen to give him a chance to impress during pre-season. (AS)

France

Long linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, Bordeaux winger Malcom has revealed Paris Saint-Germain are a ‘dream’ club and there have already been conversations between the two parties. At the start of April, it was revealed the capital club are keen on the Brazilian and not put off by his £43m (€50m) release clause. (Le10Sport)Drawn against RB Salzburg in the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League, the Marseille players have been handed £22,000 (€25,000) each for reaching the last four. It is the first time they have made it to this stage since they beat Newcastle United on the way to winning the UEFA Cup in 2004. (L’Equipe)

Paris Saint-Germain are pushing forward for a new goalkeeper this summer. They are now tracking the situation with Roma’s Alisson, also coveted by Liverpool, and Antero Henrique, their sporting director has twice met with Thibaut Courtois in London. (L’Equipe)

Nice received a bid from Borussia Monchengladbach for Leicester City transfer target Alassane Plea, however, both have been rebuffed in their advances, with the French striker wanting to move to a club in the Champions League. Under contract till 2021, the side from the south of France value the 25-year-old close to £43m (€50m). (Nice Matin)

Sixteen-year-old Kamal Bafunta may never get to make his senior debut for Nantes. The versatile midfielder could leave France at the end of the season for a very small fee. He has caught the eye of a number of European clubs, with Everton positioning themselves close to the player’s entourage. Les Canaris hold out hope they can keep him at the club and sign him to a professional contract. (L’Equipe)

