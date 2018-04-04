Dalung charges Team Nigeria to surpass previous C'wealth Games record - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Dalung charges Team Nigeria to surpass previous C’wealth Games record – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Dalung charges Team Nigeria to surpass previous C'wealth Games record
Daily Trust
The Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung has charged Team Nigeria athletes to put up a brilliant show at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia so as to exceed the country's previous performances at the games. Dalung, who …
