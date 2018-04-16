 ‘DAMN.’ — Kendrick Lamar wins the Pulitzer Prize for Music — Nigeria Today
‘DAMN.’ — Kendrick Lamar wins the Pulitzer Prize for Music

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Music, News, Technology | 0 comments

Kendrick Lamar made music history after earning the Pulitzer Prize for music for his 2017 release DAMN. Lamar is first non-classical, non-jazz artist to earn the prize for a contemporary work.

