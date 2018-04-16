‘DAMN.’ — Kendrick Lamar wins the Pulitzer Prize for Music — Nigeria Today

‘DAMN.’ — Kendrick Lamar wins the Pulitzer Prize for Music

Kendrick Lamar made music history after earning the Pulitzer Prize for music for his 2017 release DAMN. Lamar is first non-classical, non-jazz artist to earn the prize for a contemporary work.

The post ‘DAMN.’ — Kendrick Lamar wins the Pulitzer Prize for Music appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

